Chamber officials give update on connecting businesses to resources regarding COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jill Meyer, President & CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and Eric H. Kearney, President & CEO, The Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce are giving an update on connecting businesses to resources and information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
There are now 7,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 324 confirmed deaths.
In Hamilton County there are 576 confirmed cases and 24 deaths. 101 people have recovered.
“Those are sobering numbers,” County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said. “Since one week ago, hospitalizations have doubled and so have deaths. We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”
Driehaus is asking the county if you have PPE to call 513-263-8200 to donate. Essential businesses can also request supplies by calling that number.
On Monday, Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said county departments will begin implementing budget reduction measures this week and the cuts will be phased in.
Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto expects to lose $40 to $60 million in revenue for this budget year.
“The county will be lobbying for federal money to help stabilize the budget. The money we will be getting under current legislation cannot be used for that purpose, it’s used only for COVID-19 response activities,” Driehaus said.
The governor says as we get closer to that point, we must continue with social distancing.
He says everyone needs to be thinking about how they will keep employees and customers safe when businesses reopen because COVID-19 will still be here.
“As we reopen Ohio, people will have to be very, very careful until we get a vaccine. You’ll have to weigh benefit vs. risk. You will have to make sure you’re wearing a mask when you go out, continue social distancing, etc. COVID-19 is not going away until we get a vaccine,” DeWine said.
