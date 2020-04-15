‘Worst 28 days of gun violence’: Police investigate deadly shooting in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot and killed in South Cumminsville Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Cass Avenue.
Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate says the officers found a male dead from gunshot wounds.
The victim was outside a residence near a vehicle, Neudigate said.
No word on the victim’s name or suspect information at this time.
Assistant Chief Neudigate says the COVID-19 pandemic along with an inordinate amount of gun violence in the city is making things very difficult for officers.
“So not only are we dealing with a pandemic but we’re also dealing with probably the worst 28 days of gun violence that we’ve seen in the last four years,” Neudigate said.
The assistant chief says it’s challenging trying to ensure social distancing for officers and maintain a healthy workforce.
