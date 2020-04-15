76-year-old woman beats coronavirus, returns to nursing home

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - Mary Day, 76, was the first of 12 people at the Rosedale Green senior living facility to test positive for the coronavirus. She spent the next three weeks in the hospital.
On Wednesday, finally having bested the virus, she returned to Rosedale Green.
Staff members cheered as Day came in the circle drive. When she came off the van they put a tiara on her head, gave her a dozen roses and tied balloons to her wheelchair.
Day’s children and grandchildren waved and shouted messages of love from a nearby patch of grass as she was driven up to the facility’s front door.
Seeing the welcome home was emotional for her.
“I could cry,” Day said.
She added her three-week hospital stay fighting the coronavirus was a little frightening.
“You never know what’s going to happen from day to day,” she explained.
Her son, Kirby Mitchell, was understandably scared when she was first diagnosed.
“When we heard she had it, we were not thinking good thoughts,” he said, adding the next three weeks were “very stressful.”
But his mother’s fight against the virus was not as bad as he feared. She was not put on a ventilator, though she was on oxygen.
Day’s family told FOX19 NOW they’ve always been close but that this experience brought them even closer.
"It makes the bond that much stronger,” Mitchell said.
Now that she’s home, Day says she’s going to “take one day at a time” with her family.
For the moment, her family won’t be able to visit her in person at the nursing home, so they say they’ll use video-chatting technology to keep close.
