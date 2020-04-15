You can help feed those in need with chance at once in a lifetime experiences

If you've ever dreamed of being at some of the greatest sporting events or appearing in a movie, here's your chance. (Source: KFDA)
By Jared Goffinet | April 15, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 12:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sports apparel giant Fanatics and the All IN Challenge Foundation have teamed up to give you a chance to experience something you might have only ever dreamed of while most importantly helping provide for those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the kids who rely on schools for their daily meals, for the families and senior citizens depending on meal programs, this can be an extremely difficult time.

Schools are closed and some meal programs are struggling to meet the demand of providing food for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk came together to help people by launching the All IN Challenge.

The All IN Challenge, operated by the All IN Challenge Foundation, will benefit several nonprofit organizations like Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America’s Food Fund.

Teaming up with some of the biggest professional athletes and leagues, musicians, and some iconic movie stars, the All IN Challenge is giving you the chance to enter sweepstakes or bid on once in a lifetime opportunities.

For as little as $10 (seriously just $10) you can enter for a chance to win these sweepstakes and many more:

In addition to the sweepstakes, you can also bid on once in a lifetime experiences such as:

100 percent of all funds raised from the All IN Challenge will be donated directly to the charity partners.

