Bengals to broadcast pre-draft party

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals fans are invited to join the 2020 pre-draft party presented by Bose as the clock counts down to the No. 1 pick.
The party kicks off Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and streams live on Bengals.com and all Bengals social media platforms.
Featured guests include Bengals Legends Anthony Muñoz and Boomer Esiason, as well as Bengals defensive end and Cincinnati’s own #94 Sam Hubbard.
Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin, Dave Lapham, Dan Hoard, Geoff Hobson and Bengals superfans will all be featured by party host and team reporter Marisa Contipelli.
“It is in times like these when sports further highlight the amazing bonds in our community,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “The Bengals look forward to celebrating this highly anticipated moment in team history as we look forward to the 2020 season.”
Fans are encouraged to post pictures and videos from their home watch parties using #SEIZETHEDEY.
