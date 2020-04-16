Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati asks public to support funding campaign

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati is asking businesses, individuals and its Warren County Big Brother and Big Sister volunteers to help replace funding lost to it’s Warren County Programs.
Warren County United Way was forced to illuminate funding due to the coronavirus pandemic needing to support agencies providing food and shelter.
The cut, along with fundraising event cancellations, equals up to a shortfall of $80,000.
“There is an urgent need for funding to keep serving children in Warren County," said President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnat, Kathy List. “Our program is essential in providing children with a lifeline through the established, trusted relationship they have with their Big Brother or Sister.”
All funds generated through this will support only Warren County programs, both Community-Based and School-Based.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.