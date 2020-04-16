Coronavirus cancels Cincinnati Opera’s upcoming 100th season, anniversary celebration

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The coronavirus crisis prompted the Cincinnati Opera to cancel its upcoming 100th season and centennial anniversary celebration.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, our 2020 Summer Festival has been canceled,” the opera announced Wednesday on its Facebook page.
“With the support of the Cincinnati Opera family, our company has thrived throughout our first century, and we look to the future with optimism. Opera will endure, and we will sing again.”
They are asking ticket holders to donate the value of tickets back to the opera.
Donations will be matched by a fund set up for the artists.
For more information, including details for ticket holders, visit bit.ly/2020-season-update
Public orders currently prevent the opera’s artists, production crews, and staff from safely assembling to prepare for the season, a process that begins months in advance of opening night.
“We have followed guidance from public health experts while maintaining hope that we could move forward, but it is now clear we are not able to do so. With the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of public gatherings, it is our responsibility to act in favor of the continued well-being of our audiences, artists, staff, and community,” the opera’s website states.
"Like many other professionals, those who make their living performing and producing art have been directly impacted by this pandemic. And while we are heartbroken to have lost the opportunity to showcase their remarkable artistry this year, we are equally concerned about their well-being.
“That’s why we are committed to providing a level of compensation to all of the nearly 400 professionals who appear onstage and work backstage to make the season happen—from singers and musicians to stage technicians and artisans. We are also committed to keeping our extraordinary year-round staff intact.”
You can help support this effort by donating the value of your 2020 tickets back to Cincinnati Opera.
“The Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, Nanci Wilks Lanni & Nick Lanni, and Barbara Wilks have generously established an Artists Relief Matching Gift Fund to match all ticket donations dollar for dollar,” the opera’s website states.
“By choosing to donate the value of your 2020 tickets, you will provide important relief to our community of artists and ensure the longevity of the company. As a special thank-you for your tax-deductible donation, you will receive recognition and benefits for the value of your gift during our 2021 season.”
