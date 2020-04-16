Findlay Market launching gift certificate program

April 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 12:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Findlay Market recently released a market-wide gift certificate program to help provide immediate financial support for merchants.

There are more than 50 full-time, independently-owned businesses from which customers can choose.

Money from the sales of gift certificates will be given to merchants immediately, rather than after redemption, which will provide some financial relief for small businesses.

To purchase gift certificates, visit https://findlaymarketstore.square.site/.

These merchants provide their own gift certificates:

· The Arepa Place

· Artichoke

· Cherbourg Cyprus – Purchase in-store

· Churchill's Fine Teas

· Colonel De Herbs and Spices

· Deeper Roots – Purchase in-store

· Eli's BBQ

· Em’s Bread – Purchase in-store

· Gia & the Blooms

· Goose & Elder

· Madison’s – Available over the phone: (513) 723-0590

· Pho Lang Thang

· Spruce Nail Salon

· The Rhined

· Taste of Belgium

