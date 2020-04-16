Findlay Market launching gift certificate program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Findlay Market recently released a market-wide gift certificate program to help provide immediate financial support for merchants.
There are more than 50 full-time, independently-owned businesses from which customers can choose.
Money from the sales of gift certificates will be given to merchants immediately, rather than after redemption, which will provide some financial relief for small businesses.
To purchase gift certificates, visit https://findlaymarketstore.square.site/.
These merchants provide their own gift certificates:
· Cherbourg Cyprus – Purchase in-store
· Deeper Roots – Purchase in-store
· Em’s Bread – Purchase in-store
· Madison’s – Available over the phone: (513) 723-0590
· Taste of Belgium
