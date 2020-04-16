Flying Pig grounded until October, but you can still race virtually

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 22nd annual Flying Pig Marathon is postponed until October due to the coronavirus, but you can still compete virtually this spring.
From now until June 1, people can register to run or walk in the event of their choice.
So far, there is close to 5,000 participants.
Racers can choose their own course, date, time and also download their bib number.
Once you compete an event, you will receive a finisher certificate, Flying Pig T-shirt and medal.
Board members are encouraging you not to physically run the Flying Pig course for safety concerns.
They say road blocks and officers on-site all play an important role ensuring everyone safely crosses the finish line.
Executive Director and Founding Board Member of the Flying Pig Marathon Iris Simpson Bush has been at the finish line every year for more than two decades.
“The good Lord has blessed me. I have never been sick, obviously I make myself available so this has been very emotional," she said.
“Again, my disappointment I’m sure pales in comparison to so many of the other people registered.”
The Flying Pig Marathon has been rescheduled for the weekend of October 9-11.
The same weekend as the Queen Bee. Registration will be open for that race in mid-May.
To sign up virtually, you can visit the website, FlyingPigMarathon.com.
