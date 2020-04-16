Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago coach James Wade jokes he might have an advantage in the WNBA’s virtual draft despite picking from France where it will be after midnight when the Sky make their first choice. Wade will be working from his home Friday night in Montpellier, France where he has been staying with his wife and son since early March. Wade drafted from a hotel room in Hungary last year as the Russian team he coaches in the winter was in the European Final Four. So while some of his peers will have to adjust to the with WNBA coaches and general managers scattered throughout the country, Wade has been there, done that.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Former Stanford defensive end Jovan Swann has decided to play his final season with the Indiana Hoosiers. He will be eligible immediately. Swann played high school at Center Grove, just south of Indianapolis, and was named the state's 2015 defensive player of the year. But he opted to attend Stanford, where he recorded 85 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and 18 1/2 tackles for loss in 39 games. He made 19 starts. Twice he earned Pac-12 all-academic honors. Swann already has a bachelor's degree in human biology.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Forward Reggie Jones and guard Jalen Windham are transferring to Ball State, bringing two Indiana prep stars back to their home state. The 6-foot-5 Windham played last season at Creighton after being selected to the 2019 Associated Press all-state team. He and Ball State guard Luke Bumbalough also were teammates on the Indiana All-Stars last summer. The 6-foot-7 Jones averaged 3.8 points last season for American Athletic Conference co-champ Tulsa. He spent his first two years at Western Michigan. Ball State says it may apply for waivers that would allow the two transfers to play immediately.
UNDATED (AP) — Five FBS conference commissioners have asked the NCAA to relax some requirements to compete in Division I for the next four years, including the minimum number of sports a school must sponsor. The letter from the commissioners of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt and Conference USA also asked for temporary relief from NCAA requirements regarding financial aid, average football attendance and scheduling. The request was made on behalf of all Division I schools. The letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert, obtained by The Associated Press, says the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the direst financial crisis for higher education since at least the Great Depression.