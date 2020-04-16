Hospital chaplain launches text line to thank frontline workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “People used to say, take it one day at a time. Right now, one day is a little long for most of us. One hour is probably a little long. Which is why I say it’s one breath at a time.”
Rebecca Riley Moyer launched the BRAVE text line to send encouraging notes, written by her, straight to your phone every morning.
All you have to do is text BRAVE to 484848.
This week, FOX19 NOW talked with Moyer about the project. She said what’s behind the project is recognizing that we’re brave.
She referenced a period of time when she was diagnosed with an illness.
“When I was going through a period of my illness before I was diagnosed, I didn’t feel brave. I felt like I was failing like I was falling apart. It took the rearview mirror that I kept getting up, going to the doctor, I kept looking for answers. And that in itself was very very brave. That’s where this all came from. You don’t want to wait 5 years from now and say 'Hey, during COVID-19 I was really brave. You don’t need it in 5 years. You need to give yourself the credit now. You feel like you’re barely surviving, but what you’re actually doing is couraging." said Moyer.
In addition to the BRAVE texts, Moyer just launched a texting campaign to thank frontline healthcare and essential workers.
All you need to do is text BEKIND to 484848 to thank frontline healthcare and essential workers.
In addition, text FRONTLINE to 484848 to receive a daily text of thanks from the community.
“They’re also entering 5-6 weeks of this, they’re worn down, they’re tired, they need to know without all that noise from social media that we love them, we appreciate them and we’re rooting for them," Moyer said.
For more info, head to www.EncouragingTexts.com
The texting service is free, provided in partnership with EZ Texting.
