Hospital chaplain launches text line to thank frontline workers

“When I was going through a period of my illness before I was diagnosed, I didn’t feel brave. I felt like I was failing like I was falling apart. It took the rearview mirror that I kept getting up, going to the doctor, I kept looking for answers. And that in itself was very very brave. That’s where this all came from. You don’t want to wait 5 years from now and say 'Hey, during COVID-19 I was really brave. You don’t need it in 5 years. You need to give yourself the credit now. You feel like you’re barely surviving, but what you’re actually doing is couraging." said Moyer.