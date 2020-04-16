House total loss in NKY fire

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (FOX19) - A Crittenden house appears to be a total loss from an overnight fire.
Crews have been on scene for several hours in the 14000 block of Salem Creek Road, Boone County dispatchers confirm.
Firefighters were called to the home about 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, they said.
A neighbor reported the house was on fire but said it was unclear if anyone was inside, according to dispatchers.
No firefighters were hurt, they confirm.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.