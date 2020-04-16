House total loss in NKY fire

House total loss in NKY fire
Fire crews battled a fully-engulfed house fire on Salem Creek Road in Crittenden early Thursday. (Source: Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 16, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 4:00 AM

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (FOX19) - A Crittenden house appears to be a total loss from an overnight fire.

Crews have been on scene for several hours in the 14000 block of Salem Creek Road, Boone County dispatchers confirm.

Firefighters were called to the home about 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, they said.

A neighbor reported the house was on fire but said it was unclear if anyone was inside, according to dispatchers.

No firefighters were hurt, they confirm.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.