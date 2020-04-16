Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit for its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Trump administration has asked Congress for another $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate. A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan approved was for $239,152, and 70% of the loans were for $150,000 and under_ an amount likely sought by very small companies. It’s unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their applications.