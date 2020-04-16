Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
State, federal prisons in Ohio see increase in virus deaths
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — More deaths are being reported in Ohio’s state and federal prisons. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that two more state prison inmates have died from the coronavirus. That brings the overall total to three. All were from the Pickaway Correctional Institution, just south of Columbus. Officials also say six federal inmates in eastern Ohio have now died from a COVID-19 outbreak. The deaths this week of three inmates from the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton are on top of three last week. Both inmates and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus at the prison that houses 2,400 low-level offenders
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Justice Dept. watchdog to inspect prisons amid virus spread
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general will conduct remote inspections of Bureau of Prisons facilities after hundreds of federal inmates tested positive for the virus. The review announced Wednesday is intended to ensure the Bureau of Prisons is following best practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. More than 450 federal inmates and 280 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventeen inmates have died at federal prison across the U.S. since late March. Attorney General William Barr recently sent some of his closest advisers to federal prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots, including FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, where six inmates have died.
ELECTION 2020-LEGISLATURE-OHIO
Daughter of former justice restored to Ohio primary ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has restored the daughter of a former justice to the 2020 ballot for the Ohio House. The ruling Tuesday positions Democrat Katie O'Neill to challenge Republican Ohio House incumbent Jay Edward, of Nelsonville, this fall in heavily Democratic Athens County. O’Neill, the daughter of former Justice Bill O’Neill, was disqualified by a unanimous vote of the county’s elections board in February. That decision followed a protest over the length of her residency in the district and related paperwork. The high court determined that O’Neill properly established residency in Athens County before declaring her House candidacy and circulating her petitions.
ONLINE CHARTER SCHOOL-LAWSUIT
Ohio's top court accepts appeal from online charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will review whether an entity that was once the state’s largest online charter school can appeal an order by state education officials to refund tens of millions of dollars. The justices issued their 4-2 decision on Tuesday without comment regarding the defunct Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. It’s challenging the state Board of Education’s order that the school return $80 million in overpayments of state aid. The court’s decision means the justices agreed to review a decision by the Franklin County Court of Appeals last year denying ECOT’s challenge, which allowed the repayment order to stand.
ALPACA-EASTER PRESENT
Authorities help replace girl's alpaca after fatal shooting
PATRIOT, Ohio (AP) — A young girl who lost her pet alpaca after the animal was killed during a drive-by shooting in Ohio has been gifted another one from local authorities. The Gallipolis Daily Tribune reports 5-year-old Josie Blazer, of Patriot, was surprised to find a six-month old alpaca Easter morning. The alpaca that died had been given to Josie as a present following her battle with cancer. The team at Four Season Veterinary Clinic was able to find a replacement alpaca for the young girl, with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office helping to deliver the pet.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
High court rejects 4-way split of voting ballot proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a state panel's decision that split a proposal to change Ohio voting laws into four separate ballot issues. In a decision Tuesday, the court ordered the state Ballot Board to reconvene and to merge the four issues back into the single one submitted by the group Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections. Justices declined to grant the group extra time to collect signatures, however. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who chairs the ballot board, had argued the split was necessary under the single-subject rule. The issue's backers said all provisions were related.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ADDICTION SERVICES
Addiction facility expands services as overdose deaths rise
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio addiction and recovery facility will expand its services and be available 24/7 in an effort to help those struggling with stress and isolation during the state’s stay-at-home order. The Dayton Daily News reports that OneFifteen announced the expansion of services as overdose deaths have increased in Montgomery County during the virus pandemic. Preliminary data shows at least 37 people in the county died last month from accidental overdoses. OneFifteen’s new hotline will be answered around the clock by a team of nurses and intake specialists who will assess the immediate needs of the patient before connecting them to the appropriate level of care.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF
Government nears lending limit on small business program
NEW YORK (AP) — The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit for its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Trump administration has asked Congress for another $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate. A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan approved was for $239,152, and 70% of the loans were for $150,000 and under_ an amount likely sought by very small companies. It’s unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their applications.
AP-US-OHIO-SHOOTING-GUNMAN'S-RECORDS
Court sets June arguments on Dayton gunman's school records
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has set June 3 for oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police. Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will also argue to release the records.