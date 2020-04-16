Murder warrant issued for death of woman found shot in Northside

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a woman last Thursday.
Officers found 34-year-old Megan Donahue shot in a vehicle on Colerain Avenue in Northside around 1:30 a.m. on April 9, according to CPD.
She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medial Center, where she died, police say.
Late Thursday, April 16, CPD’s homicide unit signed a warrant for her murder on Travis Bailey.
Bailey, 25, is described as 5′11″ and 180 lbs. with blue eyes and blond hair.
Police say his last known address was in Commiskey, Indiana.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police urge anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 513.352.3542.
