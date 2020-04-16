Ohio jobless figures for past 4 weeks more than combined total of last 2 years

Ohio jobless figures for past 4 weeks more than combined total of last 2 years
Ohio's jobless claims remained high for the fourth straight week. (Source: File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 16, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 9:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio reported 158,678 initial jobless claims last week as the state’s unemployment figures remain high now for a month amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state’s Department of Job and Family Services.

Over the past four weeks, 855,197 claims have been filed in Ohio, according to ODJFS.

To put that in perspective, the total for the last four weeks of claims is 139,685 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years, they report.

ODJFS has distributed more than $227 million in the past month in unemployment compensation payments to more than 271,000 people.

They are urging people out of work to file unemployment claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov

RELATED | Record 22 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus | Ohio jobless claims nearly double all in 2019

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.