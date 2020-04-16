Plasma donations begin for national COVID-19 study happening in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Plasma collection began today at Hoxworth Blood Center for multiple studies hoping to find a treatment for COVID 19.
Physicians at both The Christ Hospital and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine are working to see if convalescent plasma, or plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, will help patients battling the disease.
“Convalescent plasma is an unproven therapy at this point,” David Oh, MD, Chief Medical Director of Hoxworth Blood Center, told FOX19 NOW. “There is a lot of excitement about it because studies have shown that it may decrease COVID viral levels rapidly.”
The treatment is not new; it has been used to fight other viruses for years.
Hoxworth has 287 recovered patients ready to give plasma in the coming days.
Lindsey Hayko, a Christ Hospital ED Nurse, has already donated plasma.
Hayko tested positive for the virus March 23. She has since recovered and is able to donate plasma regularly.
“This is one way that we call can help and hopefully change the life of other people and make their illness better,” Hayko said.
The nurse has gone from the front lines of the virus to a patient behind them. Now she hopes to help find a breakthrough treatment.
“This is a negative thing that will allow you to take a negative and turn it into a positive,” Hayko said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.