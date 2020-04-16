Rain chances by Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news much warmer air near our normal high in the mid 60s is on the way, but you have to wait until next week.
In the meantime we stay chilly below a average, with highs in the 50s right through the weekend.
Thursday a sun and cloud mix with a high of 51 degrees.
Rain returns Thursday night with some snow mixed in far north. Then more widespread rain Friday mid morning and continues through Saturday morning, before a break for Saturday afternoon. Then rain chances return for your Sunday as temperatures warm to near 60 by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.