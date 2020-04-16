Second consecutive morning of near-record cold

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s another morning of near-record cold in the Tri-State.
The low Thursday fell to 25 degrees, just one degree away from the all-time record of 24 on this date in 1875, according to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.
This is the second consecutive morning with temperatures so cold we nearly reached the record.
The low on Wednesday was 26, just one degree away from the all-time record of 25, set back in 1963.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State until 9 a.m. with widespread frost likely.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Later, it will be mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to warm to a high near 51.
A blustery cold front moved through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Wednesday night with a few quick, heavy showers and some large snow flakes mixed in for parts of the Tri-State.
FOX19 NOW received reports from west of Lebanon in Warren County of large, wet snow flakes with the rain.
Rain is expected to return late Thursday night and early Friday morning as the low drops to around 40 degrees.
We will likely stay wet with rain until about dawn on Saturday.
High temperatures will remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday.
We will begin to dry out with sunny conditions most of Saturday.
Temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s by Saturday afternoon and reach the 60s by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.