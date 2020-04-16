StayHomeSaveLives Project asking for artwork to create mural

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The arts has been hit hard by COVID-19,.
According to ArtsWave, the arts industry in Cincinnati has already lost 30 million dollars, impacting 10,000 artists.
“This unique superpower of the arts allows us to feel together, doing something good for the community,” ArtsWave Vice President Kelly Debrosse said.
Alternatively, without the arts, that same community can feel very far apart.
A new initiative seeks to help by asking people in the Tri-State to color a picture that will eventually become a mural.
Brandon Hawkins and his two daughters are busy making art at home. The entire family enjoys creating and even selling art.
Hawkins is the creator of Soul Palette, which hosts paint parties and teaches people how to paint. He’s also an artist and a teacher at several Cincinnati area schools.
“I’ve almost enjoyed teaching more than actually doing the arts,” Hawkins said. “A bit surprising for me, but I do miss the kids.”
In the meantime, Hawkins has partnered with ArtsWave and Art on the Streets to ask people to complete a custom-created coloring page while they’re staying at home.
These will be available to CPS students next week, and you can download a copy as well.
“They [CPS students] will be picking up their meals at the schools, they’ll get this art project at the same time they pick that up,” explains Margy Waller with Art on the Streets. “But everything else can be done from home. But they will be spreading the word with their neighbors, their family, just by creating the art and sharing it.”
Once the artwork is complete, you are asked to share it using the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives and to post it in a window of your home for others to see.
Hawkins hopes he will collect enough artwork, quotes and other inspiration to create a permanent piece of art in Cincinnati from the #StayHomeSaveLives Project.
“I can probably really do a pretty in-depth mural or an image that we can put on an exterior surface,” Hawkins said. “And it would be more thought-provoking, but it would be the thoughts and ideas of Cincinnati’s community.”
You can find a copy of the artwork here.
