Staying dry Thursday, rain is on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news much warmer air near our normal high in the mid 60s is on the way, but you have to wait until next week.
In the meantime we stay chilly below a average, with highs in the 50s right through the weekend.
Thursday morning a freeze warning remains until 9am with temps back in the upper 20s, expect sunshine in the afternoon with a high of 51.
Rain returns Thursday night and continues through Saturday morning, before a break for Saturday afternoon. Then rain chances return for your Sunday as temperatures warm to near 60 by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.