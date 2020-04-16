Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader investigated over incident at security checkpoint

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - A criminal investigation into complaints about suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader related to a security checkpoint in the county government building has ended without charges.
Interim Pike County Sheriff Jim Nelson tells FOX19 NOW the suspended sheriff didn’t follow procedure when he entered the building at a security check area on Feb. 25.
“There were people upset that it happened,” Nelson said in a phone interview Thursday morning. “He didn’t follow procedure coming through the area to be checked. Where he came through, he didn’t stop to be checked.”
According to the incident report, the entry activated the security scanner sensors, but Reader did not stop to give any explanation for the scanner activation or make any declaration as to whether he was armed, which is normal protocol for entry of plainclothes law enforcement officer personnel.
The interim sheriff told us Thursday there was no way of knowing if the suspended sheriff was armed with a weapon at the time.
Reader told us Thursday he was not.
The incident report indicates multiple offices inside the building, which includes the BMV title and county commission, were disrupted as a result of the situation.
“Multiple people who initially received a voluntary statement forms with intent to fill out later declined doing so, stating a fear or concern of retaliation from Charlie Reader for doing so, or a belief that nothing would be done,” the report states.
Nelson said he personally talked to Reader while he was still in the building that day. The report indicates they spoke while Reader was in the BMV office.
“Basically, he was told or asked to follow our procedure, do what he’s supposed to do. He knows that," Nelson said. “He knows that and that was the extent of the conversation.”
The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges, according to the incident report.
Nelson said the incident was reported to state prosecutors handling the ongoing and unrelated criminal case against Reader.
He said his office did not refer the case to another law enforcement agency to investigate instead of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office despite the incident involving the suspended sheriff.
When asked why, he responded, “I didn’t see a need for it."
“We handled it. It’s no problem," Nelson said.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said the incident didn’t rise “to the level of a crime. You have to be fair to everybody. I discussed it with some of the officers at the sheriff’s office and we didn’t feel it rose to the level of a crime. And if it doesn’t, we’re busy enough with other cases.”
There are YouTube videos apparently showing the Feb. 25 incident at the Pike County Government Center in Waverly.
Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, remains free on his own recognizance following a 16-count indictment last year.
He was indicted on additional charges by a grand jury in February.
The indictment replaced his original indictment from June 2019.
Reader now faces 18 counts including a more serious felony of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. It carries a prison sentence of 2 to 8 years and another count of theft in office.
He also was indicted on seven counts of conflict of interest, five counts of theft in office, two counts of theft, two counts of tampering with evidence and securing writing by deception.
He’s facing 11 felonies and seven misdemeanor charges for being accused of requesting or accepting various loans from county employees and vendors.
Reader was suspended over the summer after pleading not guilty, ordered to turn over all keys and not have contact with witnesses.
A visiting judge in the case, Chris Martin, said last year Reader could carry a handgun for self-protection, saying there is no evidence that Reader having one would be a threat to anyone in the community.
When we reached Reader for comment in February about the new charges, he declined comment.
Reached for comment Thursday morning about the incident in the county building, Reader gave us a lengthy statement in response:
"I simply went into the government center to renew my vehicle registrations. The uncertified security personnel at the courthouse who had previously been fired by the prosecuting attorney and removed from my office as a Reserve deputy whom has since been rehired must have made a big deal of me not stopping at the checkpoint.
"Mind you that no one with the sheriff’s office goes through the checkpoint nor do most of the employees of the county. The Fed Ex driver does not even go through the security checkpoint. I simply walked in, went directly to the BMV to renew my tags and within minutes was confronted by the interim sheriff.
"We exchanged a few words due to me feeling that I was being ‘targeted and harassed’ when all I was attempting to do was enter a public building and renew my tags. When leaving, I noticed that multiple cruisers were there and passed several as I was traversing home. The harassment continues as I await my day in court.
"I pray for peace for Pike County as they should be concentrating on the increase in violent crimes and the citizens we serve instead of what I may or may not be doing. I am still the elected sheriff by the people and have no interest in the political war that has been raged against me. I have NOT been convicted of any crime but continuously feel that my rights are being violated due to political reasons.
“I had just left the sheriff’s office completing a background check to complete my packet to turn into the Board of Elections to run for sheriff in the November election. So, they can file complaints and make statements that they fear retaliation by me as I have been retaliated against for doing nothing less than serving the citizens of Pike County, not bowing down to other elected officials or playing party lines.”
We asked Reader if he was armed with a gun on Feb. 25 when he entered the county building and, according to the interim sheriff, “didn’t follow procedure coming through the area to be checked.”
“I’m allowed to carry a firearm as ordered by Judge Martin and all my Ohio Peace Officers Training certificates are valid,” he responded. "I am simply under suspension awaiting my day in court. I was not armed when I entered the government center purposely.
“Every time I enter a county building, I purposely remove my firearm because I do not trust anyone not to make an accusation against me in any manner let alone a firearm issue. Normally, I always have a witness with me, however, no one was available that day.
We asked Reader for an on camera interview remotely Thursday, but he declined.
“Remember that I’m under several gag orders and must be very careful in what I discuss as not to infringe on the order. I take this matter very seriously. It’s my life and the lives of my family we are talking about.”
