WATCH LIVE: Convention Center transformation previewed on-site by city leaders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley, Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus and UC Health CEO Richard Lofgren, MD, are previewing the conversion of the Duke Energy Convention Center into a makeshift hospital.
City and healthcare leaders are expected to begin the preview at 4:30 p.m.
The convention center is being converted into a hospital for surge patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Guard was initially planning to add 500 beds to the convention center, but as epidemiological models have shown Ohio’s pandemic curve flattening, the number of beds has been reduced to around 150.
