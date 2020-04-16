WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. gives update on COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Indiana Gov. Erik Holcomb will be giving updates on the novel coronavirus.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that there are 477 COVID-19 deaths and 9,542 positive cases.
Health officials say Marion County still has the highest amount of positive cases in the state, with 3,320.
In our viewing area:
- Franklin: 7 deaths, 75 positive cases
- Dearborn: 4 deaths, 61 positive cases
- Ripley: 3 deaths, 89 positive cases
- Ohio: 0 deaths, 1 positive case
- Switzerland: 0 deaths, 12 positive cases
- Fayette: 3 deaths, 20 positive cases
- Union: 0 deaths, 6 positive cases
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.