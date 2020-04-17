Amazon gives $40K scholarship surprise to Indian Hill High School student

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Indian Hill High School student received a $40,000 scholarship surprise from Amazon right at her doorstep.
Senior Liz Radway, said she received a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship and a paid internship at Amazon for the summer following her freshman year of college.
She said this all happened a few days after her school shut down due to the novel coronavirus.
“I could not believe it; I couldn’t fathom being able to work for such an innovative and successful tech company at any point in my life, much less at age 17,” said Radway.
“More than anything, I felt grateful for the opportunity, as well as lucky that I live in a time when women in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and math] are not only accepted, but also desired.”
Radway, who will be attending Columbia University in the fall, said she was a part of the Inaugural STEM class at Indian Hill High School.
“In this class, we combined the periods of science and math for a two-hour class where we would utilize these skills in tandem to develop the innovative mindset of an engineer,” Radway said. “Through this I realized I loved to create something that would help people in the future and I knew I would want to eventually work on the frontiers of technological innovation.”
The scholarship assists seniors who have completed or are enrolled in an advanced placement computer science course or who have taken an advanced placement computer science test and plan to continue their education at a 4-year college or university.
Students have to be majoring in science, software engineering, computer engineering or other computer related field.
“As my time at Indian Hill comes to an end, I have realized that the world is your oyster! At Indian Hill, we are given a plethora of opportunities, however it is up to us fully utilize our options,” said Radway.
