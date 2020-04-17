Burlington firefighter passes away after recently injured on the job

BURLINGTON, KY (FOX19) -A Burlington firefighter died at home after he had surgery from an injury on the job.
Fire Officials say Sergeant Andy Kuchar was a 13-year veteran of the department and originally joined as a volunteer. He also served in the Navy.
It is uncertain how he was hurt.
Sergeant Kuchar leaves behind his parents and daughters.
FOX19 NOW spoke with a friend of his over Facebook video Thursday.
“He had such a big heart. He was like a big Teddy Bear,” said Cory Polidore. “Anytime you needed anything, you could call Andy. He would listen to you, he would talk to you. He’d come see you if he needed to.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced
Fire Officials are asking the community to keep Sergeant Kuchar’s family in your prayers.
