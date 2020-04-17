Cincy residents describe excitement, whiplash from DeWine’s reopening announcement

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will reopen on May 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means people will slowly get back to work.
“We have a lot more work to do between now and May 1, because we want to get this right,” DeWine said.
DeWine added businesses will reopen gradually and that progress will be measured along the way. He also said companies that continue operations will have to provide a safe environment for employees.
“The world that we’re going to see is going to be different," he said. “The world in the workplace is going to be different. You’ll see people with masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing. The work place is going to change.”
People in Cincinnati have mixed feelings about the governor’s announcement.
Chad Curtis is a Downtown Cincinnati resident.
“I’m looking forward to it," Curtis said. “I hope we don’t jump into it too quick, but I think it will make everything more fun living downtown.”
“I feel like it’s entirely too soon. Don’t go from making it seem like it’s a huge deal and bodies literally dropping to, ‘Oh, we can just open it back up,’” Gershila Mitchell said.
Mitchell also lives in Cincinnati.
DeWine explained his administration has learned lessons from essential companies that have remained open, including safety precautions it’s important to take as the threat of the virus endures.
However, some say it may take a while for them to feel safe again.
“I think we’ll be hesitant on going back out at first esp. to restaurants or bars where a lot of people are,” said Bri Mann, another Downtown resident.
DeWine is urging elderly Ohioans and those with underlying conditions to be extra cautious as they leave their homes after the restrictions lift.
Hours after DeWine spoke, President Trump announced a roadmap for governors to follow as they seek to reopen their states.
The plan has three phases.
Under phase one, if you are in the high-risk group you need to shelter in place. Schools should remain closed. All sit-down bars and restaurants can open, as well as gyms, but they must have strict social distancing in place. Elective surgeries can also resume. Social gatherings can be a maximum of 10 people.
Under phase two, non-essential travel can resume for work or pleasure. Schools, daycares and camps can reopen. Social gatherings can move up to 50 people.
Under phase three, vulnerable people can go out in public, but should still practice social distancing. All work sites can go back to normal. People will be allowed to visit senior care facilities and hospitals. Large venues can reopen with social distancing.
