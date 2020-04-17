Cincy restaurants hard-hit by pandemic face more hurdles reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The governors of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are working with a coalition of Midwestern governors to create guidelines for reopening businesses and public spaces.
Restaurants in particular are one of the industries that have been hit the hardest.
Even with Gov. Mike DeWine’s target of May 1 to begin reopening Ohio’s economy, some Cincinnati businesses fear they won’t be able to bounce back.
That includes the oldest bar in the city, Arnold’s Bar and Grill.
“We are trying to respect the social distancing, so we’re only doing a drive-by fish fry every Friday, and it’s pretty much shut down our business almost completely,” Arnold’s owner Chris Breeden told FOX19 NOW.
Breeden says business is down 90 percent.
He adds he was hoping to take advantage of the paycheck protection program, having applied on the first day, but his loan still hasn’t been processed due to the overwhelming demand.
This week the Small Business Administration announced the program has run out of money.
Now with plans for Ohio to begin lifting stay-at-home orders allowing some restaurants and businesses to get back to work, Breeden says not having the extra funding creates a challenge.
“It’s pretty disheartening because with that loan I would have been able to hire the entire staff back right on May 1," he explained. "Now I’ll only be able to hire a few back. I’ll be very limited because I won’t have the money to hire the entire staff back and buy food for an entire restaurant.”
According to DeWine, when restaurants and businesses reopen, they will still have to social distance and take other precautions.
DeWine said Friday more details will be presented in the coming days.
Breeden says he is still working on his re-opening plans. Although he will have to limit his staff, menu and possibly some table and chairs, he says he’s dedicated to keeping the same great service his patrons loved and relied on for decades.
“Arnold’s has been through the Civil War, (The Great) Depression, riots downtown and everything else, so we’ll get through this, and we’ll see you as soon as possible,” Breeden said.
We reached out to Ohio’s Restaurant Association. They say the pandemic has forced 41 percent of restaurants to close temporarily with 1.5 percent indicating a permanent closing.
