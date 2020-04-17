Community rallies for Westwood boutique robbed during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been a rough three weeks for Kyaca Hatcher.
She had the grand opening of her boutique in Westwood in March, just days before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.
Then a few weeks later, according to Hatcher, her store was robbed.
She says one of her customers gave her the news.
“She was like, ‘What’s going on with your store?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, what’s going on?’ She was like, ‘There was nothing in there,'" Hatcher recalled.
She says it took five years of hard work to open her own store. Now the majority of her inventory is gone.
“Like, you just don’t take from your own people,” she said. “That’s my whole thing. This is a small business. Like I actually worked hard for my store.”
Cincinnati police released surveillance video taken from the BP gas station next to her store.
They say they have been able to identify a man in a hoodie as Victor Blair.
Blair is now anted for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.
Police are also looking for a second, unidentified suspect.
There’s a silver lining, though.
Hatcher says another woman heard about the store getting robbed and posted about it on Facebook. Since then, more than $3,000 has been donated by the community to help Hatcher get back on her feet.
“It just says a lot about the community itself, that, you know, everybody is not so hateful, and there are actually people who do care,” she said."
If you have any information about either of the suspects in the video, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
