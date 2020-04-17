519 COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 10,154 positive cases

Indiana State Department of Health confirms 519 COVID-19 deaths and 10,154 positive cases. (Source: .)
April 17, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 12:47 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that there are 519 COVID-19 related deaths and 10,154 positive cases.

Marion County still has the highest amount of 3,518 positive cases and 182 deaths.

Here are the number of cases in our viewing area:

  • Franklin County: 87 cases, 7 deaths
  • Dearborn County: 63 cases, 5 deaths
  • Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
  • Switzerland County: 12 cases, 0 deaths
  • Ripley County: 77 cases, 3 deaths
  • Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Fayette county: 21 cases, 4 deaths

