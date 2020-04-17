519 COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 10,154 positive cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that there are 519 COVID-19 related deaths and 10,154 positive cases.
Marion County still has the highest amount of 3,518 positive cases and 182 deaths.
Here are the number of cases in our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 87 cases, 7 deaths
- Dearborn County: 63 cases, 5 deaths
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Switzerland County: 12 cases, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 77 cases, 3 deaths
- Union County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Fayette county: 21 cases, 4 deaths
