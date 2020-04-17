UC students request reduced tuition to reflect limits of remote instruction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati students in the college of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning are supporting a petition that asks for their tuition to be reduced for remote learning.
DAAP students say they do not have the appropriate resources to pay full tuition.
“We are kind of being screwed out of a lot of money,” said a DAAP student who asked FOX19 NOW not to use her name. “Remote learning, as they call it, is not the same as in-person classes where we get one-on-one time with professors.”
The student says her fellow classmates are unable to use valuable resources like the photo lab as well as the sewing and digit-pattern lab, among many others.
According to the petition, school officials emailed DAAP students telling them they will not receive any tuition discounts.
The petition states the school’s given reason as: “Remote instruction of classes built around DAAP curriculum are not the same as ‘online classes’ and thus tuition will not be adjusted. The coursework and expectations of DAAP Summer 2020 classes will still meet the standards of our program.”
According to the petition, the school officials go on to say that due to the current situation, students must acknowledge classes cannot and will not function the same way as before.
However, the petition quotes the school as saying course material fees "will be adjusted to meet the new format.”
The student with whom FOX19 NOW spoke says she is a fashion design major who is going into her senior year.
“I have a $3,000 Mac Book that can’t even support the software we use at school, and that software itself costs $7,000,” she said.
She adds many students taking sewing classes moved home to try to get the space the need to design.
“We’re very aware that the university is trying to be safe and take care of the students by keeping us from getting sick,” she said. “We aren’t receiving the degrees that we paid for anymore.”
The petition is also requesting that DAAP be completely transparent with their finances during this time and release a budgetary breakdown report.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to the UC for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.
