Family remembers man killed in South Cumminsville: ‘Not your average homicide’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As police continue to investigate a homicide in South Cumminsville, the victim’s family says he was a man with a big smile and a full heart.
David Norwood, 29, was shot and killed Wednesday along Cass Avenue around 4:30 p.m., CPD says.
Norwood’s son turned one-year-old three days before he died, according to his wife, Latifah Robinson.
“I just don't understand how someone could come and just take his life in the blink of an eye,” Robinson told FOX19 NOW. “We didn't wake up yesterday morning, you know, expecting that that could be the last time we see him walking out the door.”
The details of exactly what happened to Norwood are unclear. Robinson says that makes things all the more painful.
“It's sickening that someone would… he was sitting in his car and someone could just out of the blue came and take him,” she said. “They didn't even.... it was to kill him. They did not want to spare him at all.”
Norwood was a father to three children, Robinson says, and a family man who loved music.
She explains his was not the average homicide.
“When I say that I mean, you know a lot of guys are out in the streets and in to stuff… don't have to get into specifics, but they are into things,” she said. “David was not one of those guys.”
If you have any information on Norwood’s death, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
