Harvest Home Fair and Parade canceled due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Harvest Home Fair and Parade, known as the “Biggest Little Fair," has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Pete Rebold, Harvest Home Fair Chairperson, the decision was made due to concerns surrounding the potential impact that could result in risks to the health of fair attendees, as well as volunteers and staff.
“Holding the fair puts our volunteers and patrons at risk, many of whom are in a high-risk group,” he said.
There were also concerns about needed services to support the fair, such as if public transportation was not running then there would not be any shuttle buses available to transport people to the fair from remote parking areas.
Fair officials said in addition, participation in popular events could be limited and even participation by high school bands in the parade, or to perform on stage may be impossible if schools are not in session.
“We are all saddened to make this announcement,” Rebold said. “I had considered waiting to make a decision, but it is unfair to our supporters and suppliers to wait any longer. Fair or no Fair – the question was in the back of everyone’s mind associated with the Fair. And it seemed best that we remove that uncertainty, so that all involved can plan accordingly.”
