Checks on the way for disabled vets impacted by COVID-19

COLDSPRING, KY (FOX19) - The Disabled American Veterans organization announced a grant program Monday to get checks into the hands of veterans who are in need.
In just five days, around 3,000 veterans have applied for the grant.
The organization has a goal of raising $2.5 million.
Right now, it has roughly $200,000 in donations.
To qualify for the grant, veterans must show medical documentation from the VA that they are disabled and have lost their job or were furloughed because of measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
If they can do that, they will get a $250 check.
Jeff Hall is national employment director with DAV.
“The grant, which is a one-time, one-per-household grant, is being provided," Hall said. “It is intended to provide that emergency relief for things like groceries or keeping the lights on or something of that nature.”
DAV told FOX19 NOW they’re keeping the amount of money given out in the grant at $250 because it will allow them to help more disabled veterans, instead of having a bigger check and being able to help fewer vets.
If you are a disabled veteran, or you feel compelled to help out, you can find details about the program on their website.
