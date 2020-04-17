Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana virus deaths near 500 as job losses keep rising
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s number of coronavirus-related deaths in one month has tripled the state’s typical level of flu deaths over a seven-month period. State health officials on Thursday reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising Indiana's death toll to at least 477 people. Indiana has averaged about 150 flu deaths over a seven-month period in recent years. Meanwhile, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he was working with other Midwestern governors on how to loosen business and travel restrictions as than 100,000 people filed new unemployment claims in Indiana last week amid the ongoing economic fallout.
AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-OFFICER-SHOT
Slain Indiana officer remembered as dedicated, compassionate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call was remembered during her funeral as a dedicated, compassionate officer and a devoted young mother. Numerous speakers, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, spoke during Thursday's service for Officer Breann “Bre” Leath. The service was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in adherence with pandemic social distancing rules that limited the 24-year-old officer's family and guests to no more than 10 people per speedway suite. An estimated 1,000 police cars lined the track as officers watched a livestream of the service on cellphones and laptops. Leath was later buried at Crown Hill Cemetery.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MIDWEST-PACT
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.
HIDDEN BODY-CHARGES
Indiana man facing charges of welfare fraud over hidden body
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man faces welfare fraud and other charges alleging that he hid his father’s body for two years so that he could cash his benefit checks. Irvin Nicholson Jr. was charged Tuesday with three counts of felony welfare fraud and one misdemeanor count of failure to report a dead body. Nicholson Jr. told investigators he'd found his father's body in the garage in May 2017, one day after they argued about his plans to put the elder man in a retirement home. A judge hasn't set an initial hearing date. If convicted, he faces up to 2 and a half years in prison.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
GARY STEEL MILL-FATAL FALL
Man who died after Gary steel mill fall ID'd as Illinois man
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who died last week after a fall at U.S. Steel’s Gary Works mill was a widowed Illinois father of three who was engaged to be married. The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office identified identified 46-year-old Frank Freer of Pontiac, Illinois, as the man killed in the April 8 fall. U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Freer was a contractor who was conducting routine cleaning when he fell. He was pronounced dead at a Gary hospital. U.S. Steel is working with the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration to complete an investigation into Freer’s death.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Virus prompts Indiana Democrats to online state convention
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Democratic Party is calling off its in-person state convention that was set for June because of the coronavirus outbreak and more talks are underway among state political leaders about more changes to voting this year. The Democratic decision announced Tuesday comes after state Republican and Democratic party leaders agreed last month to delay Indiana’s primary election until June 2. Democrats will hold an online state convention on June 13. Republicans haven't yet made changes to their state convention. All voters are being allowed to mail in ballots for the primary, but state election officials could discuss next week discuss adopting an entirely vote-by-mail primary.
CHICAGO EXPRESSWAY-PILEUP
Pileup along icy Chicago expressway sends 14 to hospitals
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles and sent 14 people to hospitals. The Chicago Fire Department says about 50 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. Wednesday pileup along the Kennedy Expressway. Fire officials say 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene. The crash prompted Illinois State Police to close all of the expressway’s southbound lanes near Chicago’s North Avenue for about three hours. Snow fell across the region Wednesday morning as the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana were under a winter weather advisory.