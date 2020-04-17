Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DISTILLERIES
Kentucky distillers churn out sanitizer in fighting virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's whiskey industry is always looking for the newest twist to its spirits products, but its inventiveness took a gooey turn when the coronavirus hit. Distillers have scrambled to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer. They pivoted nimbly to supply the disinfectant to front-line workers in the fight against the virus. The Kentucky Distillers' Association says its member distilleries have produced and donated nearly 125,000 gallons of sanitizer across the state. KDA says the output in Kentucky alone equals more than 630,000 “fifths” of whiskey, or 750 ml bottles. And more sanitizer is on the way, even as whiskey production continues.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Unemployment claims mount in Kentucky due to coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Nearly 400,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks. The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday reported another round of massive layoffs in the Bluegrass State. It says 115,763 Kentuckians filed unemployment claims last week. That was down slightly from the prior week. Kentucky has dramatically increased the number of employees handling unemployment insurance claims. Meanwhile, a donation fund run by the state that offers help during the coronavirus outbreak has raised nearly $2 million. More than half has come from a contribution by the Kentucky Colonels.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MIDWEST-PACT
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.
ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Abortion opponents send bill to Kentucky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's anti-abortion attorney general is embracing the opportunity to regulate abortion clinics. State lawmakers gave him that new power before ending this year's legislative session. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron might not get to wield that authority. The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. If he vetoes it, lawmakers won't have a chance to override him, as they did several times this week. They ended their session late Wednesday The legislation would allow the attorney general to take civil or criminal action against abortion facilities. Beshear didn't tip his hand Thursday when asked about the bill's eventual fate.
AP-US-DRUNKEN-DRIVING-STATE-LAWMAKER
Sheriff: Lawmaker drove intoxicated after Kentucky session
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky lawmaker was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated just hours after the state House adjourned. State Rep. Derek J. Lewis of London was arrested early Thursday and charged with drunken driving. Officer Gary Mehler of the Laurel County sheriff’s department said he responded to a call and found a pickup truck in a ditch. Mehler said Lewis got out smelling of alcohol and refused to take a sobriety test. Lewis was arrested about two hours after the state House had adjourned in Frankfort. Lewis’ attorneys said the lawmaker plans to plead not guilty to the charge.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS
Soldiers deploy to New Jersey to aid coronavirus relief
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More soldiers from Fort Campbell have deployed to help with coronavirus relief efforts. A statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line says about 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey to help with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski says the troops are critical to making sure front line medical personnel have needed supplies. Fort Campbell also deployed around 300 soldiers last month from the 531st Hospital Center to New York.