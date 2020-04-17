Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor says some businesses may reopen after May 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says some businesses taking proper precautions amid the pandemic could begin reopening after May 1. DeWine says any business that reopens must provide a safe environment, including social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing. DeWine says Ohio must be careful to avoid a situation where new coronavirus cases spike after society starts to reopen. Meanwhile, officials say the percentage of beds available in Ohio hospitals is unchanged since before the coronavirus pandemic began, and facilities set aside to take extra patients aren't being used so far. Hospital officials attribute this to the state's early stay-at-home orders and the cancellation of elective surgeries.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MIDWEST-PACT
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
SMALL PLANE LANDS ON HIGHWAY
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate highway in Cincinnati, but authorities say no injuries were reported. one aboard the aircraft was injured. The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane that came down around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the he northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. The plane did not hit any vehicles and eventually came to rest against a concrete barrier. Officials say the pilot was headed to Lunken Airport in Cincinnati when he reported a loss of engine power. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-NEIGHBORHOOD PLEDGE
Pledge brings Ohio neighborhood together -- at a distance
KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jennifer Stamper thought having her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning would help them feel like it was a regular school day. It's not, of course, because schools are closed and 9-year-old Zach and 7-year-old Juliette are doing their lessons online. Now the morning Pledge of Allegiance has become a tradition in their neighborhood in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Families gather at the end of the driveways — no closer because of social-distancing guidelines — with one of the Stamper kids holding the flag. Neighbors say it's helping keep the tight-knit neighborhood together in uncertain times.
OBIT-WILLIAMSON
Pioneering boxing ref dies, sport's 1st black Olympic judge
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Family members say a former amateur boxer who in 1984 became the sport’s first black boxing referee and judge at the Olympic games has died. Carmen Williamson died from COVID-19 complications on April 8 at a hospital in Toledo, Ohio. He was 94. His youngest daughter says Williamson was just three weeks away from finally receiving his college degree from the University of Toledo. In addition to refereeing, he traveled the world in the 1980s, teaching the sport to young people through USA Boxing. He also was awarded an honorary gold medal after officiating at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Justice Dept. watchdog to inspect prisons amid virus spread
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general will conduct remote inspections of Bureau of Prisons facilities after hundreds of federal inmates tested positive for the virus. The review announced Wednesday is intended to ensure the Bureau of Prisons is following best practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. More than 450 federal inmates and 280 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventeen inmates have died at federal prison across the U.S. since late March. Attorney General William Barr recently sent some of his closest advisers to federal prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots, including FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, where six inmates have died.
ELECTION 2020-LEGISLATURE-OHIO
Daughter of former justice restored to Ohio primary ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has restored the daughter of a former justice to the 2020 ballot for the Ohio House. The ruling Tuesday positions Democrat Katie O'Neill to challenge Republican Ohio House incumbent Jay Edward, of Nelsonville, this fall in heavily Democratic Athens County. O’Neill, the daughter of former Justice Bill O’Neill, was disqualified by a unanimous vote of the county’s elections board in February. That decision followed a protest over the length of her residency in the district and related paperwork. The high court determined that O’Neill properly established residency in Athens County before declaring her House candidacy and circulating her petitions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF
Government nears lending limit on small business program
NEW YORK (AP) — The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit for its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Trump administration has asked Congress for another $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate. A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan approved was for $239,152, and 70% of the loans were for $150,000 and under_ an amount likely sought by very small companies. It’s unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their applications.