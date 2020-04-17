Police: Man charged with Westwood murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with a Westwood shooting death.
The shooting reportedly took place in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.
Fred Spivey, 53, was found dead at the scene.
Friday afternoon CPD’s homicide unit announced the arrest of 44-year-old Tommy Green for Spivey’s murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 513.352.3542.
