Police: Man charged with Westwood murder

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Westwood. (Source: WXIX)
April 17, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 3:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with a Westwood shooting death.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

Fred Spivey, 53, was found dead at the scene.

Friday afternoon CPD’s homicide unit announced the arrest of 44-year-old Tommy Green for Spivey’s murder.

Tommy Green
Tommy Green (Source: Planalp, Brian)

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 513.352.3542.

