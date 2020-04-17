Miami University refunding tuition to students, families

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University is refunding tuition and fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total value of the reimbursement is estimated to be $27 million, according to Director of University External Relations Lisa Dankovich.
Dankovich announced the news Friday evening by tweet.
She says the tuition and fees will be refunded directly to students and their families “so they can use them during this economically challenging time.”
Miami canceled in-person classes due to the pandemic beginning March 11.
The public university located in Oxford, Ohio reports an undergraduate enrollment of 17,327 students.
The university’s 2019 tuition and fees on the Oxford campus were $15,909 per year for Ohio students and $35,936 per year for out-of-state students.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.