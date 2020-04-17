NWS reports 19 total tornadoes hit the Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The National Weather Service in Burlington reported 19 tornadoes that hit the Tri-State area Wednesday, April 8.
Several EF0 tornadoes ripped through the Tri-State area, including one in Indian Hill.
NWS says the tornado drew a 3.3-mile path through eastern Hamilton County, beginning along Keller Road and traveling southeast to the 8000 block of Blome Road.
It reportedly knocked down numerous trees at the intersection of Drake and Camargo Roads and produced additional damage, including to barns and power poles, along Given Road before dissipating.
Another tornado that had winds up to 85 miles per hour was in Mt. Healthy. It tore through the Colerain Township near the Colerain Avenue area, the NWS reports.
NWS says the tornado continued east along or just north of Compton Road, uprooting trees.
The tornado continued further east and caused more tree damage and minor structural damage on Ranchill Drive, before moving into the center of Mt. Healthy.
NWS reports that the tornado caused tree and transmission pole damage. It continued east into Springfield Township, where it started to diminish and the structural damage decreased.
