Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in connection to Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in relation to a homicide that occurred in Westwood Thursday.
Lt. Steve Saunders says Tommy S. Green, 44, is wanted for the murder of 53-year-old Fred Spivey.
The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 4:05 p.m., CPD says.
Spivey was found dead at the scene.
Lt. Saunders says he frequents the Westwood area. Green is described as male, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
