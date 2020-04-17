Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in connection to Westwood shooting

Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in connection to Westwood shooting
Police are searching for Tommy S. Green in relation to a shooting that happened in Westwood Thursday. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Natalya Daoud | April 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 11:32 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in relation to a homicide that occurred in Westwood Thursday.

Lt. Steve Saunders says Tommy S. Green, 44, is wanted for the murder of 53-year-old Fred Spivey.

Previous story | Police ID victim in fatal Westwood shooting

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 4:05 p.m., CPD says.

Spivey was found dead at the scene.

Lt. Saunders says he frequents the Westwood area. Green is described as male, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.