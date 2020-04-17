Rain develops Friday afternoon and evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain will be scattered mainly north Friday morning before becoming more widespread by mid morning and into the afternoon on your Friday.
Look for highs in the low 50s Friday afternoon.
The rain ends around dawn Saturday then returns late Sunday afternoon or evening.
Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 50s before a return to normal and 60s early next week. We will see more sunshine next week, before rain returns end of the week.
