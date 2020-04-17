SeaPak, Budweiser to deliver 100K seafood servings to Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -SeaPak Shrimp and Seafood Company and Budweiser donated 100,000 servings of seafood to the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
The first shipment of 300 cases of SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Shrimp arrived Friday.
“SeaPak, along with Budweiser, takes great pride in our commitment to feeding families,” said Director of Marketing at SeaPak, Kristen Beadon. “Now, more than ever, we stand united in our shared philosophy of doing everything we can to support communities in need and put seafood onto the tables of those who are struggling during these difficult times.”
Budweiser announced that they will redirect sports and entertainment investments to help non-profits respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Budweiser wants to lend a helping hand to people in Cincinnati and its surrounding communities,” said Vice President of Marketing, Budweiser, Monica Rustgi. “Together with SeaPak, we want to do our part to help provide meals to those who need them most, because we’re all on one team together.”
The Freestore Foodbank services 20 counties across Tri-State Area, where many vulnerable populations and at-risk groups reside, including seniors and individuals living in home healthcare facilities.
“This donation comes at a critical time, as food insecurity related to COVID-19 continues to spike in the communities we serve,” said Vice President of External Affairs at the Freestore Foodbank, Trisha Rayner. “We are grateful for both brands’ support as we work to ensure no one in our network goes hungry during this public health crisis.”
