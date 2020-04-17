WATCH LIVE: Officials announce new initiative to engage young people, resources available to beat COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Commissioner Victoria Parks is making an announcement on a new initiative to engage young people. Also, Renee Mahaffey Harris, President and CEO of The Health Gap, will discuss the racial disparity in COVID-19 cases and resources available to beat this virus.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said there are 615 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths in the county.
On Wednesday, President & CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Jill Meyer said in the state, jobless claims have increased between 800 and 1,000 percent.
“I have never been so proud of the Cincinnati business community... it’s so resilient. We will get beyond this,” she said.
Meyer said she is working with state officials on the action of reopening businesses.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio will begin to open back up on May 1.
“I am an optimist and am confident that Ohioans will also live up to the challenge of doing things differently as we open back up beginning on May 1st,” he said.
DeWine said as the state open backs up, they will continue to monitor where Ohio is in the curve, the amount of PPE that’s available and Ohio’s testing capacity.
“In re-opening any business, it will be essential to provide a safe environment for employees. We cannot have another large spike of COVID-19 cases,” he said.
