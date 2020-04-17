Who’s Hiring? These Tri-State companies are adding to the workforce

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The impact on the economy is record-breaking.
The collapse of the work force in America is producing record-numbers of jobless claims all across the country.
Twenty-two million Americans have lost their jobs in the last month. Experts say the real unemployment rate is approaching 18 percent.
Unemployment claims are staggering: The one-week record—before the current streak of multi-million claims—was 695,000 in October 1982, which was worse than the 2008 economic downturn.
FOX19 NOW will dedicate this space to inform you who is hiring.
We put out a call to action of who is hiring with local businesses and Fidelity Investments responded immediately. Fidelity is hiring 2,000 jobs nationally. They need to add 300 jobs to their Covington offices.
Matt Bowen, the General Manager of the Covington Regional Center for Fidelity Investments, said the current financial slow-down presents unique business for their company.
“We find ourselves in an unprecedented time, and with that comes an unprecedented demand,” Bowen said. “Our customers have come to us with lots of questions, needing guidance on new tax legislation, or how they can better protect their financial investments.”
Fidelity is adding jobs ranging from customer service to financial planning. The jobs are full-time with comprehensive benefit packages and accelerated hiring.
Bowen says they will consider anyone from recent college graduates to those recently furloughed.
“We are looking for good folks with good customer service orientation," Bowen said. “If you do not have a financial planning background, that is okay, we have robust training program to help.”
Fidelity will have a webinar April 21 to answer questions and give prospective employees more information about the jobs currently available.
Click to learn more about Fidelity Jobs. Click to learn more about the Fidelity Webinar.
Other companies that are hiring
Kroger - 10,000 Jobs Nationwide
Amazon - 100,000 full-time and part-time jobs nationally
Fidelity - 2000 jobs nationally, 300 at Covington Offices
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.