Beechwood High School student gets perfect ACT score, just like older brother

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Beechwood High School student was surprised when she found out via Google Meet that she received a 36 on her ACTs. Her brother earned the same score three years ago.
"My AP language teacher, who does all of our ACT prep work at Beechwood, sent me a Google Meet code and said, 'hey, can you hop on this for a few minutes.," said Katherine Taylor.
Her brother, John Taylor, said Katherine told her family that she thought she did not do well.
"And then they gave me my ACT scores, and I, basically, ran down the stairs yelling."
A thirty-six on the ACT is one-in-every-five-hundred students kind-of- unique.
Her brother, John Taylor, said he took the test in 2017 did it without a calculator.
"All she did was tie me," said John.
The brother and sister laugh together, travel together, and take pictures together.
"He allows me to see what can be done, so I wouldn't say I was trying to match him with a 36, but him getting a 36, I knew it was possible," said Katherine.
