Cincinnati Public Schools discuss plan for remainder of school year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) unveiled a virtual plan of attack as they work to move forward with the remainder of the school year.
Time normally spent in the classroom is now confined to the computer screen.
It’s not ideal, but CPS is trying to work with what they’ve got.
Board members and the district’s superintendent discussed several topics, including the graduation rate and lost learning time.
“We know that we have lost instructional time," CPS Board President Carolyn Jones stated. "What we want to do is determine how do we extend a day, will that look like tutorial enrichment opportunities after school? I would love to pilot a year-round program. CPS had that years ago and it was very costly.”
Because of the lost months, Superintendent Laura Mitchell says the district’s graduation rate will be 79 percent.
It’s not just the instructional time that’s been at stake for students.
“The social and emotional work continues. Our social workers are contacting our kids that may be at risk for not having at what they need or our kids who may be neglected,” Superintendent Mitchell explained.
Also, a lot of students and families rely on the district for meals.
More than 55,000 were served between mid-March and early April.
One goal that stood out from Saturday: to have all kids equipped with Wi-Fi and devices capable of giving students internet access.
Administration officials also tackled topics such as summer learning, AP testing and Monday’s launch of CPSTV.
