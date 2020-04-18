Community steps up for grad after coronavirus cancels ceremony

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Lead by a police escort down Hemlsley Way along with signs of congratulations and a lot of horns, community members joined to throw a graduation parade for Jamesha Ford, or known now as Doctor Ford.
After four years of undergrad at the Ohio State University followed by medical school at Ohio University, Ford could not have a normal graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus.
So family and friends threw a parade just for her.
But like a doctor, Ford doesn’t think about her ceremony being canceled.
She thinks of others first instead.
“So personally I’m okay, but I did all of this for more than just me," explained Ford. "It does make me sad that my family can’t celebrate it. Because I wasn’t the only one on this journey. And I am not the only reason why I am here today. So this is bigger than me. Bigger than my family. It’s more for the community.”
The coronavirus has put healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of this pandemic battle.
For a doctor, like Ford, this can be a scary thought as she could potentially be exposed to the coronavirus.
“Obviously I’m a little worried. But this is what I did it for and this is who I did it for. So I am ready. I’m ready for the war. I’m ready for the coronavirus,” Ford stated.
Soon Dr. Ford will start her three-year residency at the Cleveland Clinic and Akron General Hospital.
She’s a new superhero who wears a white cape of sorts and will soon stand amongst the other heroic heroes in the medical profession.
And this is just another reason why her family and friends were cheering.
