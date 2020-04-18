Coronavirus cases in Ohio surpass 10,000 total

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s total coronavirus cases surpasses 10,000 after the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports more than 1,000 new cases on Saturday.
With Saturday’s 1,115 new coronavirus cases Ohio’s total now stands at 10,222.
Over the past five days, ODH shows the daily average for new cases is 649.
Thirtythree more coronavirus deaths bring the state’s total to 451, ODH reports.
Governor DeWine says he will reopen parts of the economy on May 1, but there will be a procedure to get the economy back up.
Gov. DeWine says the virus is still going to be around and therefore advises the public to continue to use social distancing.
“As we move forward into this world, some things won’t change: Such as that we must assume every one of us is carrying the virus,” said Gov. DeWine.
The governor says he will be working over the weekend to discuss the plan to reopen the state.
