A few light showers Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A weak disturbance will drift over the region Sunday and provide for the chance of a few sprinkles or light showers.
Otherwise expect a fair amount of clouds with afternoon high temps in the upper 50’s.
Sunshine returns for Monday with highs near 60 degrees.
Another weak system will work through Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Highs Tuesday will once again reach 60 degrees.
After some patchy frost Wednesday morning, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60’s.
We will see mid 60’s from Thursday into the weekend with a couple of chances at rainfall.
