Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts still have last year's starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, on the roster. And they added this year's starter, Philip Rivers, in free agency. But general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich still may be in the market for a quarterback on draft weekend. Brissett and Rivers each have one-year contracts. But Brissett has failed twice to get Indy into the playoffs, and even the 38-year-old Rivers acknowledges his career is winding down. So if the Colts can find a long-term solution with one of their two second-round picks, they might take Andrew Luck's long-term successor.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The iRacing experiment was an immediate and initial success for both NASCAR and IndyCar. But controversy has plagued virutal racing the last two weeks. Kyle Larson was fired from his real job for using a racial slur during an event. Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor for quitting during another race. The NASCAR field was trimmed for this weekend's event in a move many deemed unfair to some of the drivers.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida receiver Josh Hammond has plenty of company in this tight spot. Hammond is one of hundreds of pro prospects who haven’t undergone formal medical checks before the NFL draft. It's a vital look at vitals that NFL teams consider as important as anything they see on tape. Hammond and his many counterparts weren't invited to the NFL combine and missed another chance to be poked and prodded when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most pro days and all pre-draft visits. Hammond says "there's really no way to get that done on FaceTime or Zoom, either.”
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Track and Field is laying off seven people from its 65-person staff and CEO Max Siegel is taking a 20% pay cut to offset lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization that runs America's largest summer sport has been forced to cancel dozens of events. That includes including the Olympic trials that were scheduled for June. In 2016, trials produced around $5 million in revenue. Sports Business Daily reported that all the cuts came in divisions that support the 8,000 live events the USATF sanctions each year.